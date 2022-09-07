Suspicious package forces terminal evacuation at LNK airport

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Lincoln Airport has evacuated its terminal after a suspicious package was found during a security screening Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Lincoln Airport, at least a 2-4 hour delay is expected at LNK.

This will impact outgoing and incoming flights.

Those arriving at the airport are not allowed inside the terminal at this time.

No additional details on the suspicious package have been released.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

