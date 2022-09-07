‘Threat is cleared’ following terminal evacuation at Lincoln airport

LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Airport officials say the “threat is cleared” after a suspicious package was found Wednesday morning, prompting to the terminal to be evacuated.

The package was found during the normal baggage screening process. The terminal was evacuated for about an hour as a precaution and Lincoln Fire and Rescue was on scene.

According to airport officials, the bomb squad determined the suspicious package was not a threat and passengers have been allowed back in the terminal. Flights will resume but delays are expected.

THREAT IS CLEARED.



It was determined by the bomb squad the suspicious package was not a threat. Passengers are being allowed back in the terminal and flights will resume but delays are expected. — Lincoln Airport (@LNKairport) September 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.