‘Threat is cleared’ following terminal evacuation at Lincoln airport

(Lincoln Airport starts to regain passengers)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Airport officials say the “threat is cleared” after a suspicious package was found Wednesday morning, prompting to the terminal to be evacuated.

The package was found during the normal baggage screening process. The terminal was evacuated for about an hour as a precaution and Lincoln Fire and Rescue was on scene.

According to airport officials, the bomb squad determined the suspicious package was not a threat and passengers have been allowed back in the terminal. Flights will resume but delays are expected.

