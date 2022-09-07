Thursday Forecast: Breezy, hot, and dry...but change is coming

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will once again reach into the 90s on Thursday before a strong cold front moves in Friday afternoon and evening.

Thursday morning starts off mild across 10-11 country with temperatures in the 60s. Highs quickly warm into the mid to upper 90s in central and eastern Nebraska with triple digits expected in western areas. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the evening out west, but remaining dry elsewhere.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A dramatic shift in our weather pattern will begin to occur on Friday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Highs may struggle to hit 70 in northern Nebraska and the mid 70s along and north of I-80. Temperatures will hover around 90 in southeast Nebraska depending on the timing of the cold front. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may occur on Friday with a better chance into the weekend.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

On Saturday, southeast Nebraska will attempt to eclipse 70 degrees while the rest of the state remains in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered to widespread showers and storms are likely throughout the day, but hopefully not putting too much of a damper on the Husker game Saturday evening. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s statewide Sunday, remaining below average into early next week.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

