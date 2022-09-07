Vegas police search county official’s home in connection with stabbing death of reporter

Las Vegas police are serving a search warrant at the home of a Clark County official in connection with the stabbing death of a local newspaper reporter.
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of a county official in connection with the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter.

KVVU reported police were seen at a home registered to Robert Telles, according to the Clark County Assessor’s office. The Clark County website list Telles as the actively serving Clark County Public Administrator.

Police are believed to be searching the home in connection to the death of 69-year-old Jeff German.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call. The Clark County coroner’s office stated that he died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide.

Police said it appeared German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident.

German had previously written a series of reports about Telles during his re-election bid that reportedly did not place Telles in a favorable light.

Telles lost the bid for re-election.

In an email late Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Clark County said they “have no comment at this time.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Deputies with LSO found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic...
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is pick...
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
.
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat

Latest News

Transphobic trolls have forced a trans woman into hiding as they post personal details about...
‘I’m exhausted of having to constantly run’: Cyber trolls force trans woman into hiding
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
Isaiah Gies
Lincoln man arrested on suspicioun of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
Transphobic trolls have forced a trans woman into hiding as they post personal details about...
'I'm exhausted of having to constantly run': Cyber trolls force trans woman into hiding
An unidentified man’s body was found near a motel at NW 12th Street and West Bond early...
Lincoln Police release new details in homicide investigation