Waverly school bus involved in crash; students on board treated and released to parents

The Cass Co. Sheriff's Office says a Waverly bus, with students on board, was involved in a...
The Cass Co. Sheriff's Office says a Waverly bus, with students on board, was involved in a crash on Tuesday.(Cass Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly school bus with students on board was involved in a crash on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Bill Brueggemann, around 3:36 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and first responders were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on 250th Street, south of Highway 34, involving a Waverly School District bus carrying students.

Investigators said 53-year-old Douglas Gable of Waverly was in a Ford F550 heading southbound on 250th Street when he slowed to a stop in the road to replace a chain that had been dragging on his truck.

Sheriff Brueggemann said the Ford was then struck by the southbound school bus.

All students on board were treated and released to their parents on scene by Cass County Medics and Eagle Fire and Rescue, according to Sheriff Brueggemann.

Gable was issued a citation for impeding traffic.

