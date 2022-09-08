12th Annual Husker Heroes Event – Sunday, Sept. 11, 5-6:30pm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All members of the media are invited to attend and cover the 12th Annual Husker Heroes Outreach Event which is slated for Sunday, Sept. 11 on Tom Osborne Field, from 5-6:30pm. The Husker Heroes Outreach Event is specially designed for individuals with disabilities and their families to hang out and play games with Husker student-athletes. The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Athletic Department and Organizations Networking for Everyone with Special Needs (including the Arc of Lincoln, Autism Center of Nebraska, Autism Family Network, Autism Society of Nebraska, Down Syndrome Advocates in Action Nebraska, Down Syndrome Association for Families, Josh the Otter, Nebraska Spina Bifida, United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska, and 10/11 Cares). Around 200 special needs individuals and their guests, coming from across the state, will mingle with all first-year Husker student-athletes. The special guests invited to participate on Sunday include youth and adults from the participating sponsor groups that assist individuals with disabilities. The activities will take place in Memorial Stadium (weather permitting) and will include a variety of appropriate sport-related activities.

Director of Education & Engagement Stacey Burling and the Life Skills Department staff are responsible for the evening’s activities and organization. “Husker Heroes is a mutually beneficial event providing a memorable evening for all of our special guests, yet also sets the tone regarding the importance of service and leadership for our student-athletes,” Burling said. “Our newest Huskers have heard great things about Husker Heroes from their peers and are eager to serve and make a positive impact.”

MEDIA: Media members are invited to shoot video, take pictures and speak with participants. Please enter the Stadium at Gate 11. For more information, feel free to contact Stacey Burling at 402-472-4626 or sburling@huskers.com or Keith Zimmer at 402-472-4616 or kzimmer@Huskers.com.

