Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The WC-135W Tail 667 first soared across the skies in 1962 and 36,000 flight hours later, it was officially retired at the Lincoln Airport on Wednesday.

Lovingly called “Old Busted” by some of its former crew, 667 emerged out of the “Constant Phoenix” program aimed at monitoring atomic activity.

“The use of nuclear fallout and nuclear weapons is always pervasive,” Col. James Finlayson, commander of the Air Force Technical Applications Center, said. “So having aircraft such as the WC-135 fleet are very important for not only detection and monitoring, but also for informing our nation’s decision makers on what they might need to do.”

The plane flew across the world and played a role in keeping an eye on the fallout from Chernobyl in 1986, as well as Fukushima in 2011. Hundreds of airmen like Darin Pfaff called the 667 their aerial homes. Pfaff, from 1986 to 2006, analyzed samples from the air collected by the plane. His goal was to measure radioactivity.

“And everybody’s like, ‘who is nuts enough to fly into a radiation cloud?’ Pfaff said. “They may be doing something else in their Air Force careers or they may be flying a different platform and they volunteer to do this mission because you’re going into harm’s way.”

The ceremony also welcomed the new WC-135R Tail 64-14836

“Tail 836 presents a quantum leap in capability,” Col. Derek Rachel, commander of the 55th Operations Group, said.

Rachel said the new plane is more comfortable for the crew and can move and sample more efficiently.

“It’s like going from like an old Volkswagen Beetle now to a brand new car right off the lot,” Capt. Brett Hanenberger, an instructor pilot, said.

As for the 667, the crowd was hopeful the U.S. will honor its legacy.

“I’m a afraid that it’s going to become soda pop cans at some undetermined date,” Pfaff said. “I would like to have seen it gone to a museum or become a gate sentinel at cutoff or go to the sac museum or go to the Smithsonian or the Air Force Museum because of the history of the jet.”

Tail 667, like many things born in the 1960s, will head to Arizona for it’s retirement. Tail 836, in the months to come, will take its place in the skies above the world.

