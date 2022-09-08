Art in the Garden 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of Noyes Art Gallery, and more than 50 local artists, are gearing up for the annual event called “Art in the Garden”.

“It’s going to be this Saturday, September 10th, at the Sunken Gardens here at 27th and Capitol Parkway,” Julia Noyes said. The event is a chance to stroll through the garden, and buy local art. “If you haven’t been, you should come to this,” Noyes said. “It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’s free parking and no admission charge. We will have live music, we will have food vendors, and we have a group of musicians coming from South Korea to be a part of this.

One of the artists that will show her work is Shannon Dumais. She specializes in oil painting. “I enjoy making small animals look large,” Dumais said. “Also, I enjoy wet felting, needle felting, and other techniques.” Another artist that will be on display is Kevin Slaby. “I do oil paintings on canvas,” Slaby said. “I specialize in realism, to hyper-realism. I will do an occasional impressionistic piece once in a while, but I like the realism pieces, I like the details in them.”

Sunken Gardens is a beautiful place to have an art show. And as you might imagine, it takes a lot of work to make the Sunken Gardens come to life. “We started out with the concept of designing around Alice in Wonderland,” city horticulturist Steve Nosal said. “I watched the Johnny Depp movies. I was looking at what was in the movies that we could pull down here. We were looking at the Mad Hatter’s hat, and most importantly we were looking at other aspects that people don’t think about. One was the tea tables. Right now we have eight raised beds that are basically an abstract vision of a tea table using plants.”

Artists showing their work will try to tie into the theme. “I do primarily abstract art,” artist Eden Elder said. “It’s non-representational in some ways, but it’s also faces.” City of Lincoln gardener Alice Reed says it’s a labor of love keeping Sunken Gardens looking good all summer long. “It takes a big effort to put it in,” Reed said. “We always pick a theme to work with. It helps us center the flowers and the colors that we will use and select for the gardens. So we start that about a year in advance, to start planning and grow the flowers according to the designs. So the designs come first, and then we get the plants growing.”

You might say that Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens is a work of art all its own. “We have thousands of people come to the Art in the Garden event,” Nosal said. “They are not only looking at the garden, they are looking at the art.” It’s the perfect backdrop for an art show. “This event for me is the perfect collision of art and nature together,” artist Dana Clements said. “We are so grateful for Ameritas, and First Interstate Bank, who are two of our major sponsors,” Noyes said. “Plus Party in the Parks and the rec department.” It’s definitely a collaborative event, and one where you are personally invited.

