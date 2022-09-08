Destination dining in a barn

Pure Nebraska
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Green Gables of Pleasant Valley serves meals, a wide variety of pies, and provides visitors with a fun experience in rural Nebraska.

We visited with Denise Hartigan recently, and she runs the business. “My mother and I had a gift shop in Orchard. In 1991, Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park opened, and visitors would come to town wanting something to eat or drink. We moved a barn that fall and were open in the spring of 1992 to start serving customers. Because of Ashfall, that’s why we are here. The barn was on some property about two miles from here. It’s an old milking barn.”

The restaurant provides what Hartigan calls simple food. “Hamburgers, fries, we do broasted chicken and everyday there is a special,” Hartigan said. “We have evening specials when we are open, and desserts are a big thing here. Ice cream, pie, bread pudding.”

There are many antiques you’ll find during a visit to the store. Those are for sale, along with clothing and jewelry. There is even a loft upstairs where you can shop. “I’m into vintage,” Hartigan said.

People come from far and wide to experience Green Gables of Pleasant Valley. “The first week we were open this year, we had people from Australia,” Hartigan said. “We had people from New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Washington. We get people from everywhere, because they are going to Ashfall, or they have family in town, and they want to come here.”

The business continues to grow, and is celebrating 30 years this year!

September hours:

Friday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday 2-8 p.m.

Monday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

You might want to call, or check Facebook to make sure the restaurant is open on the day you choose to go.

