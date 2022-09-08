Friday Forecast: Here comes a potent cold front...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will swing through the state on Friday, bringing a good chance for scattered statewide rain chances and significantly cooler temperatures for the weekend. The cold front will cause a drastic range temperatures on Friday before knocking us all back to the 60s on Saturday. At this time, it looks like majority of the rain chances will be along or behind the front.

Friday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with breezy conditions. The cold front looks like it will have pushed through all but the southeastern portion of the state by the afternoon. Therefore, high temperatures will have a broad range.... from the 60s to the 90s. It’ll be the coolest in the northwest (low to mid 60s) and the warmest in the southeast (upper 80s and 90s).

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday will bring the chance for isolated to scattered showers throughout the day in the northwestern half of the area, primarily in the northern counties. The best chance for rain and storms on Friday will take place in the late evening to overnight hours for areas along and north of the I-80 corridor. There is no threat for severe weather at this time. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 40s and 50s.

No severe weather is expected in our area. Regular thunderstorms are possible throughout the state. (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Low Temperatures (KOLN)

The cooler temperatures will fully filter into 1011 territory by Saturday with HIGH temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. For many of us, these will be the coolest high temperatures we have seen since the end of May. In addition to cool high temperatures, Saturday night low temperatures will plummet primarily to the 40s with some areas in the southeast still holding onto the low 50s. The chance for widely scattered rain and storms will continue throughout the state during the day. The best chance for rain will primarily be Saturday evening in portions of south central and southeastern portions of the area. A few isolated shower and storms are possible in the late night and into the overnight. No severe weather is expected at this time. For those going to the Husker game..it would be a good idea to bring a rain jacket and/or a poncho.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Low Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe weather is expected in our area. Rain and regular thunderstorms possible in the southeastern half of the area. (KOLN)

Sunday will bring sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures back to the area. A slight chance of isolated showers and storms still remains but overall skies will be mostly to partly sunny. It’ll be mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

For the next 7 days... temperatures will be on a warming trend starting on Saturday. Best chance for rain will be this weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

