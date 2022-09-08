Hickman residents asked to conserve water for 10 days

Voluntary water restriction due to drought conditions
(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to drought conditions and replacement of a large water main for a Roundabout Project, the City of Hickman implemented a 10-day voluntary water restriction on Wednesday.

Hickman residents are asked to conserve water through Sept. 17 using the following methods:

  • Adjust automated sprinkler systems to at least 50% less
  • Reduce or eliminate high water use outdoor activities
  • Adhere to City’s Alternate Watering Day Schedule
  • Reduce or eliminate irrigation of outdoor turf and landscape
  • Refrain from watering your outdoor landscape when it rains

The voluntary restrictions may become mandatory if necessary.

The City of Hickman said the goal is to reduce peak demands by 50 percent, reduce overall consumption by 25 percent, and to protect the City’s water supply for fire protection use.

Drought Monitor as of Sept. 8, 2022.
Drought Monitor as of Sept. 8, 2022.(10/11 NOW Weather)

For additional water conservation tips, click on the links below:

https://water.unl.edu/landscapewater/saving-water

https://droughtresources.unl.edu/waterwise

Water Conservation Tips

Water Conservation in Your Home

Make Every Drop Count - Landscape

Make Every Drop Count - Lawn

