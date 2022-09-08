Hot and breezy Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another hot day across Nebraska on Thursday with breezy conditions and sunny skies. A cold front will bring cooler conditions on Friday with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Much cooler on Saturday with a chance of showers through out the day.

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot in Lincoln Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Hot and breezy. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear, breezy and warm Thursday night. Lows in the mid 60s with a south wind continuing 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mild overnight low temperatures for central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny on Friday and not as hot. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. Highs in the upper 80s with southwest wind becoming north wind 10 to 15 mph.

Much cooler across northern and western Nebraska. Not as hot in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on Saturday and much cooler. A few showers could continue into Saturday night. Sunday will be pleasant with comfortable temperatures.

Big cool down for the weekend. Warming up again next week. (1011 Weather)

