Late rally falls short in playoff-opening loss for Saltdogs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs scored two 9th-inning runs, but couldn’t complete a comeback against the Kansas City Monarchs in Game 1 of the American Association Playoffs on Wednesday. The Saltdogs, playing in the post-season for the first time since 2017, left the tying run at the plate twice while attempting to rally back from a 5-run deficit.

Lincoln did not score until the final inning. Nate Sampson had a 2 RBI single, while Justin Byrd finished the night 2-for-4 at the plate.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be Friday night in Kansas City.

