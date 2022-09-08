Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer in a marked Lincoln Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday.

LPD said around 3 a.m. a marked LPD cruiser traveling southbound on NW 48th Street, between W Benton and W Seward, crossed the center line and side swiped a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup.

According to LPD, the officer said that he was tired and fatigued, and was looking for a place to park when the collision occurred.

LPD said damage to the cruiser is estimated at $20,000 and damage to the pickup is estimated at $18,000.

Police said the officer had minor abrasions due to the air bag being deployed, the other driver complained of neck pain. LPD said neither required medical attention.

According to LPD, the department’s Safety Committee meets and reviews crashes involving LPD officers, then the committee will determine a range of internal disciplinary actions.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.