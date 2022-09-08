Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer in a marked Lincoln Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday.

LPD said around 3 a.m. a marked LPD cruiser traveling southbound on NW 48th Street, between W Benton and W Seward, crossed the center line and side swiped a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup.

According to LPD, the officer said that he was tired and fatigued, and was looking for a place to park when the collision occurred.

LPD said damage to the cruiser is estimated at $20,000 and damage to the pickup is estimated at $18,000.

Police said the officer had minor abrasions due to the air bag being deployed, the other driver complained of neck pain. LPD said neither required medical attention.

According to LPD, the department’s Safety Committee meets and reviews crashes involving LPD officers, then the committee will determine a range of internal disciplinary actions.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene technicians are searching for evidence at the City of Lincoln Landfill in the...
Police searching landfill for evidence in Lincoln man’s death, suspect in custody for another murder
‘Threat is cleared’ following terminal evacuation at Lincoln airport
Isaiah Gies
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
The Cass Co. Sheriff's Office says a Waverly bus, with students on board, was involved in a...
Waverly school bus involved in crash; students on board treated and released to parents
Country superstar Blake Shelton will kick off his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in Lincoln Feb. 16.
Blake Shelton tour includes stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Latest News

Window smashed at northeast Lincoln elementary school; investigators looking for suspects
The Big Give (Presented by UBT).
UBT Big Give winners announced this week
Hickman residents asked to conserve water for 10 days
NSP: One dead after shooting in Wayne County