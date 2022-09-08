Scholarship honors former Husker killed during 9/11 attacks at World Trade Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center. Thousands of people lost their lives, including a Nebraska native whose legacy is certainly not forgotten.

Julie Geis wasn’t even planning on being at the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001. She lived in Kansas City, but traveled to New York about once a month for work. The meeting she had planned was actually on September 12th, but she went a day early and lost her life.

It was a day that has not been forgotten, especially for family and friends of Geis.

“We just waited fearful,” Mary Lou Buss, Geis’ sister said, “We all knew that she was there, the possibility was great that she was in the building at that time. By the end of that day when most of the people were out of the building and were crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, we were searching for her in the crowds, but we didn’t see her. That’s when it hit us that she was there.”

Geis was one of the nearly 2,800 people killed at the World Trade Center. She was a four year letter winner for the Nebraska softball team from 1976-1979. Her family said that was one of her proudest accomplishments.

“Softball was her life and to be able to represent Nebraska was like a crown for her,” Buss said, “She was a hard worker and had a lot of fun. She was just someone that you automatically liked.”

With tragedy, also brings memories and a legacy, as Geis is now honored by a team she knew very well. Each year, the University of Nebraska awards the Julie Geis Memorial Scholarship to a player on the Huskers softball team.

“It’s a big part of our program, it’s a part we’re very proud of,” Nebraska softball head coach Ronda Revelle said, “There was literally blood sweat and tears for the reason for the scholarship, but also the investing to endow the scholarship.”

It took roughly five years to raise the $250,000 needed to fully endow Julie’s scholarship, now making it the second within the program. Husker softball is still the only women’s sport at UNL to have a fully endowed scholarship.

“I don’t think there would be anything Julie would be more proud of than a scholarship in her name since it’s for students that resemble her,” Buss said. “They’re from Nebraska, they’re involved in many things, do well in school and have leadership qualities.”

Geis’ jersey is now retired, another honor to her lasting legacy. The ceremony is a day many still remember.

“It was like Julie was there, smiling down,” Revelle said, “She had her family and her teammates and everybody there. It was just a moment in time that still this many years later impacts us powerfully.”

Despite it being nearly 21 years later, her memory continues to live on as a friend, sister and teammate.

“Julie’s not there of course but the sense that she’s not forgotten and loved, that’s important to me,” Buss said.

Since the 2002-2003 season, 16 Huskers have been awarded the Julie Geis Memorial Scholarship.

