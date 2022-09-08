State Patrol investigating shooting death in rural Wayne County; Victim identified

WISNER, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol released the name of a man who died from a gunshot wound in rural Wayne County Wednesday evening.

NSP is investigating the death of 65-year-old Gerald Ruskamp.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence at 320 Y Road, north of Wisner. Gerald Ruskamp was located with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.

As troopers and deputies from Wayne and Cuming counties worked to secure the scene and surrounding area, a marijuana grow operation was discovered on the property. Two people, identified as Carl Ruskamp, 30, and Duane Ruskamp, 64, were both arrested on charges related to the grow operation. Both men were lodged in Thurston County Jail.

There are no suspects in custody in relation to the shooting investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.

