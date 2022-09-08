Man hospitalized after fiery crash in Fillmore County

A Texas truck driver is in the hospital after a Wednesday night crash south of Geneva.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas truck driver is in the hospital after his semi rolled and started on fire in Fillmore County.

The Fillmore County Sheriff says the accident happened around 11:30 Wednesday night near the intersection of Highways 81 and 74 about six miles south of Geneva. The sheriff said a semi-tractor towing several semi-trailers went out of control, rolled and caught fire. The driver, Benjamin Neto, 55, Keene, TX, was able to escape the cabin, but still suffered burn injuries.

A crew from Geneva Fire and Rescue transported Neto to Fillmore County Hospital and he was then transferred to CHI-St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Lincoln where he is in serious condition.

There were no other passengers and it’s not known at this point if Neto was using a seatbelt.

The state patrol assisted Fillmore County sheriff’s deputies in the investigation.

The accident blocked the north-bound lanes of Highway 81 for a time after the crash.

