Window smashed at northeast Lincoln elementary school; investigators looking for suspects

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A window was smashed at a northeast Lincoln elementary school this week and investigators are looking for the suspects.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday someone used an unknown object to break a window at Campbell Elementary School, near 21st and Superior Streets.

LPD said an employee found the damage and called police.

Investigators said the suspects did not get inside the school, but the damage to the window is estimated at $1,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

