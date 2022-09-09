The big cool down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will bring big temperatures changes across Nebraska on Friday. More clouds and a few showers will be possible throughout the day Friday. Upper level energy will bring a good chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday. Sunday will be nice with pleasant temperatures.

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 80s. North wind 10 to 20 with gusts up to 30 mph. Slight chance of showers late this afternoon and evening.

Much cooler in central and western Nebraska. Cooler in southeast Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Cooler temperatures Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with showers possible on Saturday and cool. Highs in the upper 60s and a north wind 5 to 15 mph. A few scattered showers possible Saturday evening.

Much cooler on Saturday in southeast Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny on Sunday and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Pleasant temperatures for Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Warmer temperatures expected next week.

Above average temperatures return next week. (Lincoln 7 Day Forecast)

