Exceptional drought in Nebraska worries farmers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought.

A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.

It’s been a while since the wind has blown in any rain clouds over our area and the lack of moisture is beating up and drying out crops, and right now farmers don’t need any more trouble.

“We’ve also had higher than average input costs so things like fertilizer and fuel and a lot of farmers were really hoping and relying on crop production to be able to make up for those increased costs,” said Nate Dorsey.

Dry fields in farm countries won’t help the inflation consumers are already dealing with. Everyone has noticed higher prices in the grocery store, the prices here have to make up for losses in the fields.

“I think with drought conditions in much of the midwest that we’ll probably see higher prices going forward,” said Dorsey.

Nate Dorsey is an Extension Educator at the University of Nebraska, he says those crops that aren’t irrigated don’t look so good. But the crops that get water through irrigation look a lot better.

Most of the farmers who work the roadside produce stands we see farm fewer acres and get water for their crops. Daniels Produce out of Columbus is doing fine, the corn looks great and so does all the other produce.

“Most of it’s all irrigated constantly irrigating, especially the corn they irrigate quite heavily and it really hasn’t affected we’re a little bit slower on the watermelons and cantaloupe,” Ralph Hefti, Daniels Produce.

Business is good for produce farmers who can get water for their crops. Rainfall right now probably won’t change the yields for the big soybean and corn farmers, but more moisture would help the dry cracked soil in the near future.

“If we don’t have moisture going into the fall and winter that means we’re going to be starting out 2023 dry already and that’s never a good sign and that’s kind of what happened this year,” said Dorsey.

State officials say we’re about 10 inches below normal rainfall over an average year.

In Dodge County things are worse, Dorsey says so far this season, the county has received about 13 inches of rain. The typical yearly average is 30 inches.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.