Gorillas upend No. 11 Lopers, 35-28

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) — Quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. connected with wide receiver Bryce Murphy on a 72-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Pittsburg State University football team to a 35-28 come from behind win over No. 11 University of Nebraska-Kearney Thursday (Sept. 8).

The Lopers (1-1) jumped out to lead of 14-0 and 21-7 in the first half, before the Gorillas (2-0) tightened up on defense in the second half and slowed down UNK’s powerful offense in the final 30 minutes of play. Dodson tossed four touchdowns in the contest, including a pair to tight end Devon Garrison. His 36-yard scoring strike to Garrison with 3:59 to play in the third quarter finished off a 21-0 run by Pitt State as the Gorillas battled back from down 21-7 to push in front, 28-21.

Zane Schawang capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive by UNK with a seven-yard scoring jaunt to knot the score at 28-28 with 7:24 to play in the game. The Gorillas advanced the ball to the PSU 48 on their ensuing offensive possession but the Lopers held Pitt State on downs with 4:35 to play in the game when Dodson missed on a 4th-and-5 pass play.

UNK ran seven offensive plays and advanced the ball to the PSU 35, before the Gorillas forced the Lopers to punt with 46 ticks remaining on the clock. With the ball at the PSU 8, running back Caleb Lewis carried for a five-yard gain. On second down, Dodson tried to connect with Garrison, but UNK’s Darius Swanson was flagged for pass interference. Murphy streaked down the right sideline on the next play and Dodson hit him in stride as he raced past UNK defenders into the end zone for the go-ahead score. Dodson finished the game completing 20 of 29 passes for 301 yards.

He also carried the ball 11 times for a team-leading 57 yards. Murphy had six grabs in the contest for a game high 119 yards, while Christian Carter added four receptions for 80 yards and a score. UNK quarterback T.J. Davis rushed the ball 23 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns and he passed for a third score in the contest. Linebacker Morgan Selemaea and defensive lineman Zeke Wall made 10 tackles apiece to lead the Pitt State defense.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.