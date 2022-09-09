Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend outdoors, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre Presents Hammered: A Thor And Loki Play

NWU’s Theatre will have you enjoying musicals, Shakespeare, an outdoor family production and more this season. First up is Hammered: A Thor and Loki Play. Teenage Thor, the Norse god of thunder, just wants to nail his final exams. But when your brother is the god of mischief, the hammer doesn’t always hit its mark. This family-friendly outdoor production bangs with fun.

Friday to Sunday 6:30 p.m.; See website for prices

Movies In The Park

Grab your blanket or a chair and come out for a free family-friendly movie in the park. Movie starts at dark. This week’s movie is American Underdog, which tells the story NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star. This event is at Antelope Park Bandshell, located at 1650 Memorial Drive.

Friday 8:45 p.m.; Free

Art In The Garden

For the tenth consecutive year, Noyes Art Gallery will hold Art in the Garden at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens. The theme is Alice in Wonderland. In keeping with this theme, garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed have built a floral display around the stunning colors and subjects in Alice and Wonderland. This array will provide a spectacular setting for the art. Art in the Garden features paintings, photography, pottery, woodworking, stained glass, clothing, jewelry and more.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Free admission

41st All Makes Auto & Truck Show

This is typically the largest Lincoln-based car show, expecting about 300 vehicles on display. This year, the show will be dedicated to the memory of 9/11, with two of their primary charities being Heroes into Homes and St. Gianna Women’s Homes.

Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Free for spectators

Bites, Bikes & Bison

This fun, family-friendly annual bike ride begins in scenic Pioneers Park and takes riders into downtown Lincoln, where food and drink specials await at several popular destinations.

Sunday 11:30 a.m.; $30 per rider, free for 18 and under

