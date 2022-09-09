Health department urges caution against West Nile Virus

(unsplash.com)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County, which can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The Health Department reminds residents that mosquitoes are still active until around the first frost and it’s important to remain vigilant and continue to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Take the following steps to avoid mosquito bites:

  • Limit time outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active – usually a half hour before sunrise to about one hour after sunrise and a half hour before sunset to about two hours afterwards.
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks when outside.
  • Use an EPA-registered insect repellent when spending time outside such as those with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane diol, or 2-undecanone - https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents

One human case has been reported in Lancaster County in 2022. A total of 10 cases were reported in 2021, including one death. Five cases were reported in 2020, including one death.

Residents can also take actions to reduce mosquito breeding areas:

  • Dump small wading pools daily and maintain swimming pools properly.
  • Clear debris, weeds and litter from drainage ways.
  • Change water in birdbaths weekly and pet bowls daily.
  • Store tires, buckets and containers where they can’t collect water.
  • Fill in yard low spots.
  • Maintain garden ponds and fountains and always keep water flowing.

It is also important for horse owners to vaccinate their horses against West Nile virus. Questions about vaccination should be directed to a veterinarian.

For more information about West Nile virus, mosquito control, and standing water or to make a mosquito breeding site complaint, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8002.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Patrol investigating shooting death in rural Wayne County; Victim identified
Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Window smashed at northeast Lincoln elementary school; investigators looking for suspects
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run

Latest News

Chance Rey Johnson
LSO: Registered sex offender abused girls he met through social media
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run
Breaking down city UPLNK requests
Breaking down UPLNK requests and how the city is responding
If you've taken out a payday loan -- the Better Business Bureau wants you to beware based on a...
WATCHING YOUR WALLET: Pay day loan scams top $430,000 in 2022