Huskers back at home to face Long Beach State

Published: Sep. 9, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Fresh off a 3-2 win over No. 17 Creighton in front of a regular-season NCAA record crowd at the CHI Health Center, the Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 3 p.m. match against Long Beach State on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. 

Saturday’s match will not be televised but will be streamed at BigTenPlus.com (subscription required). 

The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

