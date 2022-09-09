Lancaster County Election Commissioner to retire in January

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively
Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced on Friday that he will retire on Jan. 20, 2023.  

Shively has served as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner since Aug. 18, 1999, when he was first appointed by former Governor Mike Johanns.

“I recently turned 62 and have served in this position for 23 years,” Shively said. “I just feel the time is right for me personally. While I don’t anything specific planned, I want to explore other opportunities that I can do on a part-time basis.”

Shively has since been reappointed by Johanns, former Governor Dave Heineman and Governor Pete Ricketts to five additional terms.  Shively has served longer than any other Lancaster County Election Commissioner since the office was established in 1947.

“It has been a pleasure to serve as Election Commissioner and I look forward to conducting the 2022 General Election,” Shively said.   “I can’t say thank you enough to my permanent staff and to the large number of seasonal staff that have worked with us to make democracy work here in Lancaster County.  Nothing that I have accomplished during my tenure in office would be possible without their commitment and hard work.”

Shively also expressed his gratitude to the thousands of poll workers who have served during the last 23 years.  

“We have outstanding poll workers here in Lancaster County and are very fortunate to have so many volunteer their time and talents each election day,” Shively said.

Shively indicated during his tenure that he and his staff have had an outstanding working relationship with Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, as well as former Secretaries of State John Gale and Scott Moore.  Shively stressed the importance of the state/county relationship and that the counties depend greatly on the expertise and guidance of the state’s election staff.

When Shively leaves office in January he will be retiring with approximately eight months remaining in his current term which is scheduled to end on Sept. 6, 2023.   The Governor elected in the November General Election will be responsible for appointing Shively’s successor.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Patrol investigating shooting death in rural Wayne County; Victim identified
Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.
Man rescued from Deadman’s Run
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Window smashed at northeast Lincoln elementary school; investigators looking for suspects

Latest News

Dead Man's Run rescue
Man rescued from Deadman’s Run
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.
Man rescued from Deadman’s Run
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after man found safe
Health department urges caution against West Nile Virus