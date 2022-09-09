LSO: Registered sex offender abused girls he met through social media

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believes a registered sex offender recently abused girls he met through social media.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said on Aug. 31, deputies received information that 22-year-old Chance Johnson had sexually assaulted underage girls.

According to Sheriff Wagner, during the investigation they learned that three girls met Johnson through social media and as time passed, meetings took place between Johnson and the girls.

On Tuesday, Johnson was arrested following an interview with him, according to Sheriff Wagner.

Johnson is facing electronic child enticement charges, child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 1st degree sexual assault of a child charges.

Sheriff Wagner said Johnson is a convicted sex offender as of June 2021. He was convicted of 1st degree false imprisonment, which was amended down from 1st degree sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be other girls who have been victimized and assaulted by Johnson.

You can reach out to investigators by calling LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

