Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to an incident Friday morning after a mower went into the water at Boys Town.

A Boys Town Police spokesman said they responded to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. and found the mower upside-down in the lake.

A trapped person was rescued and transported from the scene unconscious, but their medical condition was not yet known.

The incident remains under investigation.

