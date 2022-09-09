Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake

Boys Town rescue personnel responded to an incident there just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept....
Boys Town rescue personnel responded to an incident there just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to an incident Friday morning after a mower went into the water at Boys Town.

A Boys Town Police spokesman said they responded to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. and found the mower upside-down in the lake.

A trapped person was rescued and transported from the scene unconscious, but their medical condition was not yet known.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Patrol investigating shooting death in rural Wayne County; Victim identified
Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Window smashed at northeast Lincoln elementary school; investigators looking for suspects
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run

Latest News

The Webster County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate 44-year-old Matthew E. Schoel.
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for south-central Nebraska man
Health department urges caution against West Nile Virus
Chance Rey Johnson
LSO: Registered sex offender abused girls he met through social media
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run