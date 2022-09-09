Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run

Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Bryan Shawver and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue rescued a man who was found in Dead Man’s Run Friday morning.

LFR was dispatched to the area of 70th and P Streets just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters used rope rescue techniques to get down into the creek and reach the man. Battalion Chief Mark Majors says the man was located near the water’s edge but not actually in the water. Majors says the man was taken to a Lincoln hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not current clear.

LFR and Lincoln Police are still investigating how the man ended up in the creek and how long he was there before being rescued.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
State Patrol investigating shooting death in rural Wayne County; Victim identified
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Window smashed at northeast Lincoln elementary school; investigators looking for suspects
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
The future east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway.
Traffic changes begin Friday at the east interchange of the South Beltway
Three Rivers Public Health reports West Nile Virus in second mosquito pool