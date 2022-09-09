Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue rescued a man who was found in Dead Man’s Run Friday morning.

LFR was dispatched to the area of 70th and P Streets just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters used rope rescue techniques to get down into the creek and reach the man. Battalion Chief Mark Majors says the man was located near the water’s edge but not actually in the water. Majors says the man was taken to a Lincoln hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not current clear.

LFR and Lincoln Police are still investigating how the man ended up in the creek and how long he was there before being rescued.

