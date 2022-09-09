Planning for the worst: Lincoln hospital trains for disaster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A chemical plant explosion sends a shock wave through a quiet Nebraska town. In its wake, it leaves 23 burned and bloodied victims needing urgent care in Lincoln. On Thursday, that was just a mock scenario, but the staff members at CHI Health St. Elizabeth know the worst is always possible.

That’s why nearly 150 hospital employees spent the afternoon going through a mass casualty training exercise, where a mock disaster results in multiple deaths or serious injuries.

“It really sends it home that we have to be prepared,” Jodi DeWitt, the hospital’s trauma program coordinator, said. “We live in a metropolitan area, we have Memorial Stadium, we have farming, we have industry. We need to be prepared for these things no matter what.”

The patients were really just volunteers, their burns were painted on. But, it all contributed to the realism of the training.

“If we’re doing the exercise well, it does simulate the stress and the speed with which this is supposed to happen,” Jason Kruger, chief medical officer, said.

In this scenario, the patients arrived at the hospital and went through a decontamination tent, where hazmat-suit-clad medical staff sprayed the patients down.

They were scrubbed clean of what would be chemicals from the explosion. Then, they were wheeled to the ER.

“So they’re putting me on a backboard, and they had me in a neck brace,” Salli Jenks, a volunteer patient said. “And they’re sending me to the emergency room, and they’re hooking all the different stuff up. And everybody’s yelling stuff. Honestly, it was kind of a whirl.”

Organizers said the exercise went well overall and showed the team where they can improve.

“With this we will come far in learning what we did wrong but also what we did very well, like the decontamination tent,” DeWitt said. “Communication went okay, but we just need to work on that a little bit. The care that the patients receive is always stellar.”

Thursday’s training was St. Elizabeth’s largest mass casualty exercise since the beginning of the pandemic. The hospital’s staff will continue to train for these kinds of scenarios in the future.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.