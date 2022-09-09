Saturday Forecast: Fall-Like & Rainy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday will bring cool, cloudy and fall-like conditions along with some pretty good chances for rain. Temperatures will warm and skies will clear for Sunday.

Gear up for a rainy, cloudy and cool fall-like Saturday across the 1011 region. The cool air from Friday’s cold front will finally fully trickle into the area on Saturday... meaning HIGH temperatures will ONLY reach the 60 and low 70s! Temperatures will be the coolest (in the 60s) along and south of the I-80 corridor which is also the area that looks to get the heaviest cloud cover and bulk of the rain. For many in this area, this will be the coolest high temperatures we’ve seen since the end of May! Temperatures will reach the low 70s in the north central and northeastern areas. It will be a bit on the chilly side Saturday night, as overnight low temperatures will drop into the 40s across the area.

Now onto our rain chances... early Saturday morning through the afternoon a widespread line of rain will push southeast through the southeastern half of the area. During this time, widespread isolated to scattered light to moderate rain showers are also possible in the northwestern half of the state. The bulk of the rain will move through early Saturday morning through the afternoon with portions of the southeast and south central areas getting the most rainfall. The afternoon and into the evening hours will bring a chance isolated to scattered light to moderate rain showers along and south of the I-80 corridor. Overall, the chance for rain will taper off as we head through the second half of the day.... which may be good news for those attending the Husker game or those who have outdoor plans. We still have the chance to see some rain during the game so I would pack a rain jacket or poncho to be safe! In terms of the amount of rainfall, the northern and southwestern portions of the state could see a trace to a 0.10″ of rainfall. The south central and southeastern areas could see a 0.10″ to 0.50″ and locally higher amounts are possible as well.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Skies will dry up and clear Sunday! The day will be mostly sunny with pleasant conditions. We could see a few areas of patchy fog in the early morning. High temperatures will be comfortably in the mid 70s across the 1011 region. Overall it will be a wonderful day to spend outside! Overnight low temperatures will remain chilly, in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

