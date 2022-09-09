Three people sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Ashland

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle sent three people to the hospital.

It’s reported a pickup truck and a car crashed head-on at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Ashland.

A motorcycle with two people on board was unable to avoid that collision and hit part of the car.

The riders were thrown from the motorcycle. Three people were taken to Bergan Mercy, one with potentially serious injuries.

