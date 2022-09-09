Three Rivers Public Health reports West Nile Virus in second mosquito pool

Similar to the first case reported on August 11, the mosquito pool was reported within Dodge County in Fremont.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Three Rivers Public Health Department reported the second mosquito pool in the area positive for West Nile Virus.

Similar to the first case reported on August 11, the mosquito pool was reported within Dodge County in Fremont according to the release.

“Knowing now we have two positive pools serves as a reminder for all residents that the virus is present and to be consistent in protecting yourself and your family from mosquito bites.”

Terra Uhing, Executive Director

Officials say they have been trapping and testing mosquitos for the virus this year. Residents of Dodge, Washington, and Saunders County can pick up free mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks at the health department located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave in Fremont.

For more information on the West Nile Virus, visit Three Rivers District Health website or call 402-727-5396.

