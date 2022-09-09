Traffic changes begin Friday at the east interchange of the South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers passing through the east end of the South Beltway construction zone will see some changes starting Friday.

NDOT says traffic will be moved into a new configuration.

“[Highway 2] traffic will be head-to-head using the existing highway and a portion of the new east interchange between Yankee Hill Road and 134th Street,” the department stated in a press release.

“Eastbound traffic will use the new on-ramp to continue east along [Highway 2]. Westbound traffic will be routed down the off-ramp at the interchange and then proceed west on [the existing section of Highway 2].”

NDOT adds that 120th Street, south of the interchange, will remain closed while construction in the area continues.

Weather permitting, beginning September 9, 2022, traffic at the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway will be moved into a new configuration using existing Hwy 2 and a portion of the new east interchange between Yankee Hill Rd & 134th St. pic.twitter.com/MzwHQ8qCma — Lincoln South Beltway (@LNKSouthBeltway) September 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.