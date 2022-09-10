I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash.

According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning.

All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked.

Traffic is being diverted to the ILQ Ramp. Traffic is likely to be impacted for several hours.

I-80 eastbound is closed at I-680 due to a semi crash. Traffic is being diverted on the ILQ Ramp. I-80 east will be closed for several hours but you can still get through on ILQ. Please slow down! pic.twitter.com/3MaeMCQZVf — Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) September 10, 2022

