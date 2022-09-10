I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash.
According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning.
All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked.
Traffic is being diverted to the ILQ Ramp. Traffic is likely to be impacted for several hours.
