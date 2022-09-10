I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck

(Pexels via MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash.

According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning.

All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked.

Traffic is being diverted to the ILQ Ramp. Traffic is likely to be impacted for several hours.

