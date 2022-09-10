Sunday Forecast: Sunshine Returns!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a much needed rainy day on Saturday... blue skies and sunshine return to the 1011 region for Sunday. We will see dry conditions and a warming trend over the next few days. Overall, it should be a nice end to the week and start to the week!

Sunday will bring back the sunshine to the area and warmer conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. It’ll be a beautiful and pleasant day. A few areas of patchy fog are possible in the morning but should clear out by the afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will remain on the chilly side for another night... in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will be another day with plentiful sunshine. High temperatures will warm a few degrees compared to Sunday, into the 80s for most and a few low 90s in the west. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 50s which will be a bit warmer than the day before.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We will continue to see dry and warming conditions through midweek...for the latter part of the week temperatures will be on the decline and small spotty rain chances return to the forecast.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

