Martial arts students break boards for suicide prevention

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Martial arts students in Lincoln put their skills to the test for an important cause on Saturday. They asked friends and family to donate money by sponsoring them in a special event for suicide prevention.

Longoria’s fifth annual Break-A-Thon took place Saturday morning. Students lined up to break boards and break the cycle of suicide.

Longoria’s martial arts students each kicked 10 boards for their board Break-A-Thon fundraiser. The event was created after one of the academy’s students took his own life on Christmas morning of 2017. The family and Longoria’s members were all taken by surprise.

“It was just really hard-hitting for us as a school and knowing the family so well,” said Daniel Longoria, owner. “My first thought was ‘I should’ve seen this, I should’ve done something, I should’ve noticed this,’ and coming to realize that’s pretty much everyone’s reaction when this happens.”

The money raised from each kick goes to Leadership Harbor, a Lincoln organization that offers training to schools and businesses to better detect the warning signs of suicide.

“Bullying and suicide are issues that we need to continue to talk about to raise awareness to be aware of the resources available in our community,” said Chris Hansen, Youth Director at Leadership Harbor.

Leadership Harbor tailors their training based on the age groups they’re talking to, whether that’s adults or kids, to better convey their message of prevention.

“What to do if they or someone they know is struggling with being bullied or having thoughts of suicide and just to kind of have a protocol,” Hansen said.

For the owner of Longoria’s, the cause, suicide prevention, can be compared to martial arts itself.

“What I preach is don’t wait to have to learn to protect yourself when the fight is on, it’s kind of preventative. you need to know you yourself defense, so hopefully you don’t have to use it,” Longoria said. “That’s kind of my thought process about suicide, I don’t want to ever have to back and say ‘I should’ve seen this or I should’ve done that’ with one of our students or one of our clients.”

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to the new National Suicide Hotline by calling or texting 988.

