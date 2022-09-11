Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays against Georgia Southern during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. – Scott Frost, who took over as head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2018 season, has been fired, according to a statement by Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Frost was 16-31 during his tenure. Frost’s last game was a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Frost was hired late in 2017 after an impressive run at the University of Central Florida, which featured a New Year’s Day bowl game win over Auburn.

That success wasn’t replicated at Nebraska, as Frost never produced a winning record, or managed to take the Huskers to a bowl game.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. You can watch the press conference on 10/11 NOW.

