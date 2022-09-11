Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. – Scott Frost, who took over as head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2018 season, has been fired, according to a statement by Athletic Director Trev Alberts.
Frost was 16-31 during his tenure. Frost’s last game was a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night.
Frost was hired late in 2017 after an impressive run at the University of Central Florida, which featured a New Year’s Day bowl game win over Auburn.
That success wasn’t replicated at Nebraska, as Frost never produced a winning record, or managed to take the Huskers to a bowl game.
A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. You can watch the press conference on 10/11 NOW.
