Lincoln community remembers fellow Nebraskans in ‘Post 9/11 Memorial’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today, visitors at the Antelope Memorial Graden paid tribute to Nebraskan’s who died in the line of duty after 9/11.

The Post-9/11 monument honors military members who died, to make sure they’re never forgotten.

“It’s a comfort, it really is a comfort, he made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Joyce Peck with the Veterans Memorial Park events committee.

For Peck, today is meaningful for her to remember her son, Sgt. Patrick Hamburger, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

As a way to honor her fallen son, Peck helped create the Post-9/11 memorial at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park.

“I want him to be remembered as I want all these soldiers to be remembered,” Peck said.

Peck’s goal when creating the memorial was to recognize veterans from Nebraska killed in service after September 2001, as well as pay tribute to her son.

This morning, community members gathered for the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The ceremony included a wreath-laying and a name reading of those listed on the Post 9/11 Memorial monument in the park.

Chris stokes with Lincoln Parks and Recreation is a veteran who worked on the project and said it’s something he’s proud to be a part of.

“This is a way that Lincoln has honored its veterans in a really great way through a great organization and a great and beautiful park that we have right in the heart of Lincoln,” Stokes said.

For Peck, the memory of her son and those others will not be forgotten

“Decades from now, people will be reading this monument, and I’ll be long gone but they’ll still read all the names.”

