LPD responds to gunshots in northeast Lincoln

(WVUE)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln police responded to reports of gunshots throughout northeast Lincoln Monday morning.

According to LPD, at around 3 a.m. callers contacted 911 to report hearing gunshots in area of 28th to 30th Streets and Merrill to Potter Streets. Around six minutes after this first call, officers investigating an unrelated crime heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 51st Street and Madison Avenue.

Almost simultaneously 911 began receiving several other calls of another shooting taking place in the area of 48th Street and Cleveland Avenue to 62nd Street and Colfax Avenue. Several shells casings were recovered in the area of the second reported gunshots call, no shell casings were recovered at the first scene.

At this time no damage has been discovered or reported.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please contact the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441‐6000. If people wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at (402) 475‐3600.

