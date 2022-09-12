Monday Forecast: Warm & Beautiful

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will see warming temperatures and plentiful sunshine over the next few days as a high pressure system will dominate over our area. We will be dry for the first half of the week but a few small chances for rain will build back into the forecast by the end of the week.

Monday will be a warm, sunny and spectacular day! High temperatures will creep back into the 80s and 90s. It will be another spectacular day to get outside and enjoy the warmth! Overnight low temperatures will dip primarily into the low 50s.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

The taste of fall-like weather will really leave the area by Tuesday... we are turning up the heat! High temperatures will once again return to the 90s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and humidity levels will remain low so it should be a “dry” heat. Overnight low temperatures will be much more mild in the mid 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

