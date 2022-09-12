Omaha homicide suspect arrested again after escaping custody in Arkansas

BENTON, Ark. (WOWT) - An Omaha homicide suspect who escaped custody in Arkansas over the weekend has been apprehended.

Wuanya Smith, 20, wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Anthony Collins III on Aug. 12, had been arrested in Arkansas last week but escaped custody at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas. He allegedly climbed over a barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center.

Not quite 24 hours later, the sheriff’s office had posted on its Facebook account that Smith had been caught and arrested.

More details were expected Monday afternoon, according to the post.

‼️UPDATE‼️ Wuanya Smith has been arrested. A formal press release will be sent out this afternoon. Posted by Saline County Arkansas Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 12, 2022

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.