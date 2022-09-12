One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash

(wcax)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a fatal crash in Box Butte County this weekend.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. MT Saturday. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E. The motorcycle rider, identified as Kirby Schimmels, 77, of Houston, Texas, was transported to the hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle, ridden by Schimmels, was northbound on Highway 385 when a Nissan Sentra failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E. The motorcycle then collided with the Nissan, which was driven by Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India.

Troopers arrested Desai for motor vehicle homicide. He was lodged in Box Butte County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
MGN
Lincoln Police find missing child
Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the...
Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42 with last-minute TD
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.
One dead after car fire in north Lincoln

Latest News

The pandemic had a long-term impact on long-term care facilities.
Long-term care facilities rebounding after pandemic
The pandemic had a long-term impact on long-term care facilities.
Long-term care facilities rebounding
Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.
Fatal car fire under investigation
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: 90s on the way once again