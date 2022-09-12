Several vehicles burn outside Miami stadium

Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins game on Sunday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)
By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Sunday at around 1:28 p.m., more than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium, officials said.

Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot during the Miami Dolphins season-opening game against the New England Patriots.

Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
MGN
Lincoln Police find missing child
Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the...
Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42 with last-minute TD
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
Police officers lay tributes at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City in a post dated May 5, 2015.
9/11 attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research...
Biden to announce new support for US biotech production
In honor of National Read A Book Day, we got some tips on how to help your kids advance in...
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins...
Vehicles burn at Miami stadium