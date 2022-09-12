Sunny and warmer Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring sunshine to the region on Monday along with warmer temperatures. Hot temperatures return on Tuesday and continue through Thursday. Small rain chances return at the end of the week.

Mainly sunny and warmer this afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the mid 80s with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny and warmer temperatures.
Sunny and warmer temperatures.(1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and cool Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Lows in the lower 50s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.

Not as cool Tuesday morning.
Not as cool Tuesday morning.(1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny and hot on Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny and hot for Tuesday.
Sunny and hot for Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures continue Wednesday and Thursday. Only slightly cooler for Friday and Saturday with a small chance of rain. Above average temperatures continue on Sunday.

Above average temperatures the next 7 days.
Above average temperatures the next 7 days.(1011 Weather)

