Tuesday Forecast: 90s on the way once again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an all around beautiful day on Monday, it appears summer temperatures will return to 10-11 country on Tuesday.

Upper 40s to low 50s can be expected as you walk out the door Tuesday morning. However, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s to mid 90s area wide with the highest temperatures out west. It should be a mostly sunny day with no precipitation expected.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

High temperatures on Wednesday look very similar to Tuesday with upper 80s to low 90s forecasted. It should be cooler in the west while warming up in eastern areas. Cloud cover will increase during the day with isolated showers and storms possible in central and western Nebraska. Breezy conditions can be expected as well compared to Tuesday.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Above average temperatures will continue into the end of this week. Low end rain chances will be possible closer to the weekend.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.