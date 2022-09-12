Undergrad application fee waived from Sept. 16-30 at NU campuses

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16-30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families.

Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture can have the $45 application fee waived. All applicants for admission for the 2023-24 academic year are eligible for the waiver.

When applying, students should select “fee waiver” and enter the code “NUforNE” to have the fee waived.

“Access to higher education is as important now as it has ever been, and the University of Nebraska is doing everything we can to minimize costs for students and families,” said NU System President Ted Carter. “The application fee is real money. Offering this waiver is a simple step we can take to ensure access and opportunity for every Nebraska student.”

A system-wide fee waiver period was first launched in 2020, the result of a collaborative effort by admissions teams across the campuses to broaden access for students and increase the university’s visibility during a critical phase in the enrollment cycle.

The waiver period aligns with statewide college fairs hosted by the Nebraska Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, which give students and families an opportunity to explore their postsecondary educational options.

Additionally, the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid becomes available on Oct. 1, allowing students to apply for aid soon after applying for admission. Students must complete the FAFSA to be eligible for the Nebraska Promise, the University of Nebraska’s financial aid program that allows qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $65,000 or less to attend any NU campus tuition-free.

The University of Nebraska System’s shared application allows students to apply to UNL, UNO, UNK and NCTA using a single application. To apply for admission or for more information on the admissions process at UNK, visit the Undergraduate Admissions page.

