Vandalism at Nebraska GOP Headquarters causes $700 in damage

(Gray tv)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a vandalism at the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers were called to the headquarters, near 16th and N Street, on a reported vandalism at around 2 p.m. The investigation at the scene determined that an individual threw a rock through an exterior window.  

Damage is estimated to be around $700.  

This investigation is continuing through the review of surveillance footage.  

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at (402)475‐3600.

