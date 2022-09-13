Another winner announced in UBT’s Big Give

Camp Sonshine is taking home $100,000 after the public voted, making it one of 10 overall winners.
By Kloee Sander
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A winner was announced on Monday from the Union Bank and Trust’s Big Give. Camp Sonshine is taking home $100,000 after the public voted, making it one of 10 overall winners.

Camp Sonshine began 16 years ago with just 15 campers. Now their weekly day camps for children and teenagers have over 300 participants. The camp focuses on helping kids build confidence and community.

“The kids that come to camp they find a place where they are connecting with other kids their age and trying new activities they might not be sure about, but it is all in an environment that is bully free, worry free and are celebrated for who they are,” said Josh Keiser, Executive Director at Camp Sonshine.

10/11 NOW was told this donation will be used to help build an indoor recreation center and climbing wall for campers when weather stops outdoor activities. The other winners of the “Big Give” will continue to be announced this week.

The first winner, announced Tuesday, Sept. 6, is the White Cane Foundation.

On Sept. 7, it was announced the Pius X Foundation was the second winner.

