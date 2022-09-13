Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire investigators report finding oxygen and propane tanks inside a car following a deadly fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.

Officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m.

According to Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody, the car showed evidence of a flash explosion.

Fire investigators said they found five oxygen tanks, three of which had exploded, as well as two 1lb cylinder propane tanks and an oxygen generator.

Inspector Moody said the propane tanks did not blow up.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and said they learned the victim was a heavy smoker.

Inspector Moody explained that there was a rich atmosphere of oxygen in the car during the explosion and they are not looking at foul play.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released. Inspector Moody said there was minor damage to the apartments.

One dead after car fire in north Lincoln
