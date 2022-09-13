The heat is back Tuesday
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot temperatures return to Nebraska on Tuesday and will continue at least through Thursday. Above average temperatures will Friday and Saturday with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot weather continue Sunday into early next week.
Mainly sunny and hot in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear and warmer tonight with lows in the mid 60s. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Above average temperatures continue into early next week.
